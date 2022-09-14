Off-duty BSO deputy faces DUI, reckless driving charges

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday the arrest of one of their own on charges of reckless driving and driving under the influence, following a car crash that left a man injured earlier this year.

BSO said deputy Carlos Hernandez was arrested around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at BSO's Public Safety Building.

"He faces several charges including DUI Serious Bodily Injury to Another, DUI with Damage to Property or Person of Another, Reckless Driving Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Reckless Driving Causing Damage to Person or Property."

BSO said at around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 15, Hernandez was driving his unmarked BSO vehicle, a 2015 Ford Taurus, westbound on Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines.

"Hernandez was off-duty at the time. The investigation revealed that Hernandez was traveling at a peak speed of 77 miles per hour approximately five seconds before crashing into the rear of a 2018 KIA Sportage. Hernandez's speed at impact was 71 miles per hour. The posted speed limit on that road is 45 miles per hour."

Investigators said as a result of the impact, the victim's vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled onto its roof. The victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

Responding detectives said they noticed the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Hernandez's breath, several hours after the crash occurred. Detectives also listened to the dispatch recordings and noticed that Hernandez's speech was slow and slurred. Following the crash, Hernandez was suspended with pay.

As a result of the investigation, detectives determined that Hernandez operated the vehicle "in a reckless manner, displaying a willful or wanton disregard for the safety and/or property of others."

"It is never ok to drive under the influence or in a reckless manner that puts lives at risk. Too many lives and too many families have been destroyed by such actions. We will make sure that those who break the law, including our own employees, are held to account when they commit crimes," Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

Following his arrest, his status changed from suspended with pay to suspended without pay.