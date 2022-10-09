Nury Martinez takes leave of absence from LA City Council after leaked audio of racist remarks

Nury Martinez resigns as LA City Council president in wake of racist phone call released to public Nury Martinez resigns as LA City Council president in wake of racist phone call released to public 04:25

The Los Angeles City Council met for the first time Tuesday morning since Nury Martinez resigned Monday as Los Angeles City Council president after leaked audio of racist comments prompted public outcry for her removal from office.

Chaos ensued at the council chambers as acting President Mitch O'Farrell attempted to start the council's meeting, but the crowd is continuing to chant.

Council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, who are facing calls for their resignations over the racially charged recording of an October 2021 conversation, were both in the council chamber but then left the room, prompting cheers from the crowd.

O'Farrell assured attendees that they will be able to speak, but he said the chamber will be cleared of people if the disruptions continue.

Councilman Mike Bonin says his council colleagues caught on tape in a racially charged conversation that included insults about his 2-year-old Black adopted son have been asking him for forgiveness, but he says, "First you must resign, then ask forgiveness."

"People should not ask me for forgiveness. I can't forgive them because it's not my prerogative. It's the prerogative of a boy who is too young to really understand what's going on," Bonin said.

Tuesday morning, she issued a statement saying she was taking a leave of absence from the City Council, apologizing to the City of Los Angeles and its residents.

In a statement Martinez said:

"This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I recognize this is entirely of my own making. At this moment, I need to take a leave of absence and take some time to have an honest and heartfelt conversation with my family, my constituents, and community leaders. I am so sorry to the residents of Council District 6, my colleagues, and the City of Los Angeles."

The comments Martinez referenced are those stemming from a conversation that occurred in or around October of 2021, related to the redistricting process--a discussion that spanned about an hour-long, according to the Los Angeles Times.

According to the Times, Martinez along with Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León, and L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera were present on the call where they also discussed Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas who had been indicted on charges of federal corruption.

The Times reviewed the recording and reported that Martinez allegedly referred to Bonin's son who is Black as "ese changuito," which translates from Spanish to English as "that little monkey."

The Times also reported that Martinez appeared to also discuss Bonin's child's behavior during a parade. The parade as referenced appears to have occurred around 2017. She allegedly said on the call, "[t]hey're raising him like a little white kid. I was like, this kid needs a beatdown. Let me take him around the corner and then I'll bring him back."

De León, according to the Times, also allegedly likened Bonin's handling of the child to "when Nury brings her little yard bag or the Louis Vuitton bag."

After she announced her resignation, Martinez released a statement Monday saying:

"I take responsibility for what I said and there are no excuses for those comments. I'm so sorry. I sincerely apologize to the people I hurt with my words: to my colleagues, their families, especially to Mike, Sean, and your son. As a mother, I know better and I am sorry. I am truly ashamed. I know this is the result of my own actions. I'm sorry to your entire family for putting you through this. As someone who believes deeply in the empowerment of communities of color, I recognize my comments undercut that goal. Going forward, reconciliation will be my priority. I have already reached out to many of my Black colleagues and other Black leaders to express my regret in order for us to heal. I ask for forgiveness from my colleagues and from the residents of this city that I love so much. In the end, it is not my apologies that matter most; it will be the actions I take from this day forward. I hope that you will give me the opportunity to make amends. Therefore, effective immediately I am resigning as President of the Los Angeles City Council."

On Sunday, following the publication of the Times' article, Martinez issued the following statement to CBS Los Angeles:

"In a moment of intense frustration and anger, I let the situation get the best of me and I hold myself accountable for these comments. For that I am sorry. The context of this conversation was concern over the redistricting process and concern about the potential negative impact it might have on communities of color. My work speaks for itself. I've worked hard to lead this city through its most difficult time."

De León similarly issued a public apology:

"There were comments made in the context of this meeting that are wholly inappropriate; and I regret appearing to condone and even contribute to certain insensitive comments made about a colleague and his family in private. I've reached out to that colleague personally," he said. "On that day, I fell short of the expectations we set for our leaders -- and I will hold myself to a higher standard."

Following the revelation of the leaked audio, Bonin shared in an interview, according to the Times, that he was "disgusted."

"There's more I will say later, but right now because I'm still digesting it. I'm disgusted and angry and heartsick," he said. "It's fair game to attack me but my son? You have to be pretty petty and insecure and venomous to attack a child. He wasn't even 3 years old. Other than that, I'm speechless."

Hours later, Bonin and his family issued the following statement, calling on the City Council to remove Martinez as president and calling for Martinez's resignation from office:

He also issued another tweet on Monday, which said in part, "We shouldn't vote for anyone who didn't call for resignations."

Fellow City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson held a press conference Monday, where he addressed the troubling recording.

"Their place in our city, and their place in our society, is any place other than the Los Angeles City Council as a voting member," he said. "We can't have a city council where everyday we go in there's someone sitting there who called a Black child a monkey. It's not tenable. It's inconsistent with the City of Los Angeles."

Councilwoman Heather Hutt also issued a statement in the wake of the released recording, which said:

"Nury Martinez, Kevin de León, Gil Cedillo and must resign. Now. The racist and homophobic comments made by Nury Martinez, Kevin de León, and Gil Cedillo in 2021 hurt all Angelenos to our core. We cannot and will not tolerate this level of hate towards anyone. Not in Los Angeles, not in California and not in the United States of America. I am a Black woman, not a pawn. I had no prior knowledge of the conversation by Nury Martinez, Kevin de León, Gil Cedillo and Ron Herrera about me in 2021. The people of the 10th District have been without a voice for far too long and I will continue to speak for all neighborhoods in the 10th District as long as I serve on this Council. Councilmember Mike Bonin and his family need our love and support now and in the days and years ahead. As the mother of three Black sons, I know the challenges and joy that come with being a parent. The pain caused to Mike's family is inexcusable and I ask that we surround his family with the unconditional love that they need and deserve. Painful moments like this remind us that the work to build a cooperative, multi-racial society must be an intentional part of everything we do - in public service, in academia, in business, in labor and in the faith community. Our city will be defined by what we do next and I am committed now more than ever to rebuild a Los Angeles that lifts up and values the voices of all its people."

It remains unclear who recorded the audio and leaked the recording.

Since the Times' report dropped, both Martinez and de León have received criticism from Los Angeles political and legal leaders.

"I am saddened and disappointed by the racist comments made in the conversation between various council members. I share the outrage of Mike Bonin and all members of the African American community. Anti-Blackness has no place in Los Angeles," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement to CBSLA.

Additionally, Rep. Jimmy Gomez also condemned the comments by Martinez and de León but did not call for the resignation of the former.

Cedillo issued a statement late Sunday night about Martinez's comments.

"I want to start by apologizing. While I did not engage in the conversation in question, I was present at times during this meeting last year. It is my instinct to hold others accountable when they use derogatory or racially divisive language. Clearly, I should have intervened. I failed in holding others and myself to the highest standard. The hurtful and harmful remarks made about my colleague's son were simply unacceptable. We choose public life, but our families should always be off limits and never part of the political discourse."

Protestors lineup outside Martinez's home Sunday evening, demanding her resignation as President of the City Council.

The group of protestors eventually left the residence but not before voicing their opinions about the racially insensitive comments that Martinez made.

LAPD officers were at the scene of the protest and were seen picking up signs after the group of protestors left.

Residents living within the Sixth District, represented by Martinez on the council, have issued like statements of disgust.

"How can she be effective if she's not a unifying force?" said one man who spoke with reporters Monday. "Half of her constituents no longer think that she's for them. I happen to be a White-Hispanic, what does she think about me? I have friends that are Indigenous that speak Spanish as a second language. What does she think about them?"

In the hours following Martinez's resignation, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, mayoral candidates Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso, and Senator Alex Padilla have all issued their own statements on the incident.