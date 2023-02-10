If your image of nuclear power is giant, cylindrical concrete cooling towers pouring out steam on a site that takes up hundreds of acres of land, soon there will be an alternative.

Tiny nuclear reactors that produce only one hundredth the electricity and can even be delivered on a truck are about to hit the market.

Small but meaningful amounts of electricity — nearly enough to run a small campus, a hospital, or a military complex, for example — will pulse from a new generation of micronuclear reactors.

Nuclear micro reactors to hit the market AP video

The tiny reactors carry some of the same challenges as large-scale nuclear, such as how to dispose of radioactive waste and how to make sure they are secure.

Supporters say those issues can be managed and the benefits outweigh any risks.

One company that is building microreactors that the public can get a look at today is Last Energy, based in Washington, D.C. It built a model reactor in Brookshire, Texas that's housed in an edgy cube covered in reflective metal.

Now it's taking that apart to test how to transport the unit. A caravan of trucks is taking it to Austin, where company founder Bret Kugelmass is scheduled to speak at the South by Southwest conference and festival.

Kugelmass, a technology entrepreneur and mechanical engineer, is working with licensing authorities in the United Kingdom, Poland, and Romania to try to get his first reactor running in Europe in 2025.

The urgency of the climate crisis means zero-carbon nuclear energy must be scaled up soon, he said.

Traditional nuclear power costs billions of dollars. The total cost of Last Energy's microreactor, including module fabrication, assembly, and site prep work, is under $100 million, the company says.

Some universities are interested in the technology not just to power their buildings but to see how far it can go in replacing the coal and gas-fired energy that causes climate change.

Marc Nichol, senior director for new reactors at the Nuclear Energy Institute, views the interest by schools as the start of a trend.

The Department of Defense is working on a microreactor too. Project Pele is a DOD prototype mobile nuclear reactor under design at the Idaho National Laboratory.

But not everyone shares the enthusiasm. Edwin Lyman, director of nuclear power safety at the Union of Concerned Scientists, called it "completely unjustified."

Microreactors in general will require much more uranium to be mined and enriched per unit of electricity generated than conventional reactors do, he said.

He said he also expects fuel costs to be substantially higher and that more depleted uranium waste could be generated compared to conventional reactors.

The United States does not have a national storage facility for storing spent nuclear fuel and it's piling up.

Microreactors would only compound the problem and spread the waste around, Lyman said.