By Michele Roberts

/ CNN

NOW CASTING: Asian Street Pedestrians
Project: *FEATURE FILM*
Date: Work Wednesday, May 24th
Location: Atlanta GA
Rates: $140/12
They are currently seeking people who can portray Asians, ages 18-100, all genders to play street pedestrians. NO PRIOR COVID TEST IS REQUIRED!

If you are available for ALL listed dates, please email the following info ASAP:
1. Name + Phone Number
2. Current Photos - headshot, full body, NO FILTERS
3. Current Sizes- height, weight, clothing + shoe sizes
4. Are you registered with Central Casting? (You do not need to be registered to submit for this role!)
SEND IT TO: feature@centralcasting.com
Subject Line: "Asian Pedestrian"
Thank You! 

First published on May 5, 2023 / 4:32 PM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

