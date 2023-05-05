NOW CASTING: Asian Street Pedestrians

Project: *FEATURE FILM*

Date: Work Wednesday, May 24th

Location: Atlanta GA

Rates: $140/12

---

They are currently seeking people who can portray Asians, ages 18-100, all genders to play street pedestrians. NO PRIOR COVID TEST IS REQUIRED!

If you are available for ALL listed dates, please email the following info ASAP:

1. Name + Phone Number

2. Current Photos - headshot, full body, NO FILTERS

3. Current Sizes- height, weight, clothing + shoe sizes

4. Are you registered with Central Casting? (You do not need to be registered to submit for this role!)

--------

SEND IT TO: feature@centralcasting.com

Subject Line: "Asian Pedestrian"

Thank You!

