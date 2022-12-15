North DeKalb area to be home of Market Square mixed used development project

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) -- North DeKalb Mall will soon get a major facelift and enter a new chapter of redevelopment, after sitting mostly empty for years.

The DeKalb County Commission voted unanimously to create the Market Square Tax Allocation District (TAD), allowing the redevelopment of the mall and surrounding area.

"We are working to try to stimulate development in all areas of the county, and often we've seen redevelopment, which is a hard thing to do," said District 2 Commissioner Jeff Rader, during the December 13, 2022 meeting.

It's a redevelopment that will give it a look similar to Atlantic Station and one that is expected to boost the economy by millions of dollars each year.

"It's gonna generate a significant amount of new taxes as a result of the redevelopment of this mall by a private sector developer," said Decide DeKalb Development Authority President Dorian DeBarr.

North DeKalb Mall, formerly known as Market Square, has ridden an economic rollercoaster since it opened in 1965. It's now mostly a ghost town, with a couple of stores and an AMC movie theater. EDENS, a real estate developer, is planning to bring in new retail, a hotel, townhomes and apartments.

"We created this TAD around this mall in order to capture the upcoming development of this mall and take those resources in the form of tax dollars and put those right back into the community," said DeBarr.

He says the county can now move forward with infrastructure improvements that will pave the way for those new businesses and jobs, and those improvements include new parks and green space.

"We just want to make sure we're doing the right thing by DeKalb County, and I think we've achieved that," said DeBarr.

Some neighbors have opposed redevelopment, citing traffic and other concerns.

"If no consideration was put into who actually lives here and the type of money these people make, they're effectively trying to 'cleanse' the area," said Micah Hanner, a DeKalb County resident.

Tuneisha Smith, who also lives in the area, is among those who support it.

"It will help with more jobs for people who need jobs, and then I'm ready for them to make it more decent and nice around here, where you can hang out with your kids," Smith said.

The project is expected to be completed by 2028.