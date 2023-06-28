Nicole Scherzinger is engaged
(CNN) — Here comes the bride. Nicole Scherzinger is engaged to be married.
The Pussycat Dolls alum said yes to her fiancé Thom Evans, she revealed on Instagram, adding a picture of the two on the beach.
"I said yes," she wrote.
Evans also shared the pictures to Instagram, writing, "My Ever After," and adding a heart emoji.
The two have been a couple since 2020 and have documented vacations around the world together, including a trip to Portugal last month.
Their celebrity friends responded to the news, with Ashlee Simpson Ross chiming in, "Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Naomi Campbell wrote, "Congratulations!"
Paris Hilton wrote, "Congratulations love!"
Scherzinger heard from her "The Masked Singer," crew, which commented, "Your happiness is our happiness!!! Congrats from #TheMaskedSinger fam ❤️
