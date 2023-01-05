Nicolas Cage chews the scenery - literally - in "Renfield"

(WUPA) - Nicholas Hoult (the "X-Men" films) plays the long-suffering henchman, "Renfield," in the upcoming horror-comedy, who is trying to get out of what he describes as a "toxic relationship" with his longtime boss, Dracula (Nicolas Cage).

After centuries of servitude, Renfield wants a different life. Finding a new lease on life in modern-day New Orleans when he falls in love with Rebecca Quincy, a traffic cop (Awkwafina, "Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings"), Renfield even goes as far as to attend a self-help group. How well will that turn out? Very interesting, if the trailer is any indication.

The Universal Pictures release is based on an original idea by comic book writer and "Walking Dead" co-creator Robert Kirkman. Chris McKay directs the horror-comedy in his first film following Prime Video's "The Tomorrow War."

"Renfield" shows up in theaters on April 14.