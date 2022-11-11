Nick Cannon is set to welcome his 12th child

ViacomCBS cuts ties with Nick Cannon ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon over anti-Semitic comments 00:35

If Hollywood is looking for someone to cast in another version of "Cheaper by the Dozen," Nick Cannon would now seem the natural lead.

The host of the show "The Masked Singer" continues to embrace fatherhood, this time with Abby De La Rosa, who has confirmed that she will welcome her third child with Cannon.

The pair are already parents to twins Zillion and Zion.

This baby news comes on the heels of model Alyssa Scott sharing -- via maternity photos with Cannon -- that she is also expecting. Scott and Cannon lost their five-month-old son Zen to brain cancer last year.

For those wanting to keep track, try to follow this bouncing (baby) ball: Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey and in July, he welcomed baby Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi.

Brittany Bell is mother to three of his children, Golden, 5, Powerful Queen, 1, and newborn Rise Messiah, who was born in September right around the time Cannon welcomed another baby, Onyx Ice Cole, with Lanisha Cole,

That same month, De La Rosa appeared on the "Lovers and Friends with Shan Boodram" podcast where she talked about her "open relationship" with Cannon, who she considers her "primary partner."

She said that while Cannon is "very spread thin" when it comes to his paternal duties, he "does his best to be a present co-parent, a present parent, a present father."

"I'm excited for my kids to grow up and be like, 'Mom and dad, y'all did it your way and I love that,'" De La Rosa said. "And I hope my kids can eventually do it their way, whatever that may be in whatever capacity that is."