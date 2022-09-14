New U.S. citizens sworn in at naturalization ceremony in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WUPA) -- Dozens of immigrants took the oath of new citizenship in Atlanta on Tuesday morning, ahead of Citizenship Day and Constitution Week, which begins on September 17.

Martin Chipatecua from Colombia could hardly put into words what the day meant to him and his family. They celebrated his new U.S. citizenship with tears of joy.

"We are just glad to be here, to have our family here and just to have a really good future here in this country," said Sandra Chipatecua, his wife.

Georgia is reportedly now home to nearly 97,000 naturalized citizens since 2016, with the highest concentration of naturalized voters in Atlanta.

Chipatecua was among the 50 people representing 27 countries and swearing in as new American citizens at a naturalization ceremony at Atlanta City Hall.

Visitors attending a naturalization ceremony at Atlanta City Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. WUPA

"It is my privilege to call you my fellow Americans. Congratulations to all of you," said U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services District Director Denise Frazier.

"We welcome you, and we look forward to seeing the many great things that you'll be doing for you, your families and your communities," said Mayor's Office of International and Immigrant Affairs Executive Director Vanessa Ibarra.

"Each one has been found to be a person of good moral character, attached to the principles of the Constitution and the United States," said Shineka Miller, a field office director for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Mayor Andre Dickens gave the keynote speech. "This is the spirit of Atlanta and indeed, the Spirit of America," he said. "I applaud you on this journey."

It was a dream come true for the new U.S. citizens, as many of them have waited for years to see the occasion, like Annabel Olubi, who attended the ceremony with her four-month-old son, Malachi.

"I've been here for 17 years now, so I'm happy. I've been given a lot of opportunities. This is an amazing country, and this is just like another step up," she said.

The Star-Spangled Banner now holds special meaning for the new citizens, who are all thankful to now call the land of the free and the home of the brave their official home.