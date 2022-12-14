New trailer released for critically acclaimed "The Whale"

A new trailer for Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale" was released on Wednesday, just after the critically acclaimed film picked up a Golden Globe nomination for its star Brendan Fraser.

In the motion picture, based on the stage play of the same name by Samuel D. Hunter, Fraser plays a reclusive 600-pound English teacher looking to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, played by Sadie Sink ("Stranger Things").

According to Deadline, the film, which opened on only six screens in New York and Los Angeles on December 9, grossed $360,000. The film, which also features Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton, opens nationally on December 21.

Many critics see Fraser as a Best Actor front-runner for the upcoming Academy Awards for the role.

Fraser can currently be seen on television in "Professionals" on The CW, and "Doom Patrol" on HBO Max.