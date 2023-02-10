New series casting "Route 187"

NOW CASTING PAID EXTRAS (AGE 18 + ) to portray POLICE OFFICERS, DETECTIVES & EMTs BG on the NEW series, "ROUTE 187" in Atlanta, GA on TUESDAY, February 14, 2023

We are casting for the following specific PAID extra:

POLICE OFFICERS

– DETECTIVES (w/ suits)

– EMTs (w/ experience in role or in real life)

***ALL RACES

*** Rate: $90/8 + $25 per Covid Test

(Please have open availability)

***WE ASK THAT WHEN BOOKED AS A PAID EXTRA, YOU BE PREPARED TO WORK AT LEAST A 12HR WORK DAY AS WE DON'T KNOW HOW LONG YOU WILL BE ON SET… SO PLEASE HAVE OPEN AVAILABILITY FOR THE DAY YOU SUBMIT FOR!!!

***COVID TESTING:

***Must be available for COVID 19 testing at our remote testing location in Atlanta.

If interested in working this position and these dates, testing goes as follows:

1 Mandatory Test

– MONDAY 2/13/2023

TIME: Between 8am and 11am

-Testing is NASAL PCR and you will receive a $25 COVID TESTING BUMP on your voucher the day you report to set for each test taken. YOU MUST REPORT TO SET TO RECEIVE THIS BUMP! Tests from other productions are not valid on this set as each production has their own Covid guidelines and labs. Your results must come from the designated lab that all cast, and crew use on this production.

The rate for extras on this production is $90 for 8hrs of work which you will receive in the form of a check in the mail 2 to 4 weeks after filming.

If available, please email the information below to RT187EXTRAS@GMAIL.COM

w/ Subject Line: POLICE 2/14

OR

w/ Subject Line: DETECTIVE 2/14

OR

w/ Subject Line: EMT 2/14

PLEASE INCLUDE ALL INFO BELOW:

– Name

– Number

– Age

– DATE OF BIRTH. (FOR COVID TESTING PURPOSES)

– Height

– Weight

– Sizes (Shirt, Pants, Jacket, etc.)

– Race

– 2 RECENT PICTURES (1 Head shot and 1 Full body)

*********PLEASE INCLUDE ALL INFORMATION ABOVE IN YOUR EMAIL FOR PROPER BOOKING!!!

A member from CAB CASTINGS, LLC. will call you to book your attendance in a scene and confirm availability if interested in booking you for the project.

***SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY