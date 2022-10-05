New "Scooby-Doo" movie portrays Velma as member of LGBTQ+ community

For the first time, "Scooby-Doo's" Velma Dinkley is officially being portrayed as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. The iconic character, known for her witty intelligence and catchphrase "Jinkies!," is shown crushing on another female character in a scene from the franchise's latest movie, "Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!"

In a scene from the new HBO Max Halloween-themed movie — which was released Tuesday for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video — the gang meets costume designer Coco Diablo, who is voiced by actor Kate Micucci.

Velma quickly loses her train of thought when she sees Coco, noticing the new character's "amazing turtleneck," "incredible glasses," "brilliant" mind and love for animals. Velma then says "Jinkies!" while her cheeks blush and her glasses fog up.

In another scene, Velma admits to Daphne that she's "crushing hard" on Coco.

People have speculated over Velma's sexuality in the past, but she has not been portrayed as outwardly queer until now. In the past, producers and writers on the franchise have indicated that the character is not straight.

In 2020, "Scooby Doo! Mystery Incorporated" producer Tony Cervone posted about Velma's sexuality in a post for Pride Month.

"I obviously don't represent every version of Velma Dinkley, but I am one of the key people that represents this one. We made our intentions as clear as we could ten years ago," Cervone wrote. "Most of our fans got it. To those that didn't, I suggest you look closer. There's no new news here."