Casting for a brand new game show on Fox
The New Fox Game show is looking for someone who can convince anyone of anything.
Do you have what it takes to be a good businessperson?
Qualifications:
*Applicant must be AT LEAST 18 years of age to apply.
*Applicant must be available for filming between July 19-28, 2023.
*Must be willing and able to travel to Atlanta, GA where filming will take place.
https://snakeoilcastingentrepreneurimpersonators.castingcrane.com/
Questions regarding this casting can be sent to: viperscasting@gmail.com
Please feel free to post or pass along our flyer to anyone you know that you think would be great for the show!
for more features.
