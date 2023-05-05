Watch CBS News
Casting for a brand new game show on Fox

By Michele Roberts

The New Fox Game show is looking for someone who can convince anyone of anything.

Do you have what it takes to be a good businessperson?

Qualifications:
*Applicant must be AT LEAST 18 years of age to apply.
*Applicant must be available for filming between July 19-28, 2023.
*Must be willing and able to travel to Atlanta, GA where filming will take place.

https://snakeoilcastingentrepreneurimpersonators.castingcrane.com/


Questions regarding this casting can be sent to: viperscasting@gmail.com

Please feel free to post or pass along our flyer to anyone you know that you think would be great for the show! 

First published on May 5, 2023 / 10:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

