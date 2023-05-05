Casting for a brand new game show on Fox

The New Fox Game show is looking for someone who can convince anyone of anything.

Do you have what it takes to be a good businessperson?

Qualifications:

*Applicant must be AT LEAST 18 years of age to apply.

*Applicant must be available for filming between July 19-28, 2023.

*Must be willing and able to travel to Atlanta, GA where filming will take place.

https://snakeoilcastingentrepreneurimpersonators.castingcrane.com/



Questions regarding this casting can be sent to: viperscasting@gmail.com

Please feel free to post or pass along our flyer to anyone you know that you think would be great for the show!