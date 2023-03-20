New film "Conrad" starring Will Smith is casting for twin toddler boys

.

NEW FEATURE FILM "CONRAD" STARRING WILL SMITH!

>> LOOKING FOR TWIN TODDLER BOYS <<

Project: CONRAD

Dates: Filming June 13 and June 15 (All testing done on set day of filming)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Rate: $200/day per Toddler, (needing twins, will accept triplets)

---

NOW CASTING: Looking for Twin Toddler Boys ages 5-6 years old who portray African American. Currently the film dates are scheduled for MID JUNE, but a flexible schedule is a plus!

---

>>This production has a mandatory vaccination policy for all Zone A workers, including Background Actors, Stand-Ins, and other talent ages 5 and above working on its set. To be eligible to work on this production, you MUST be (1) either (A) fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine AND received a "BOOSTER" if you are eligible for a Booster according to CDC guidelines (click here to check if you are eligible for Booster) (Also: if you received the AstraZeneca and Novavax vaccines, then three doses of any combination of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, or Novavax vaccines would deem you Boosted) or (B) fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine but not yet Booster-eligible; or (C) have a medical disability or sincerely-held religious belief that prevents vaccination. Any offer of work is "conditioned" on you providing adequate proof to Production that you meet either of the criteria mentioned above. If you are unable to show adequate proof to Production, then you are ineligible to be hired for this particular Production.

------

If you are available for ALL listed dates, please email the following info ASAP:

1. Names (Guardian and each Child)

2. Phone number

3. Your availability for the dates listed

4. Current Photos of Children (must be pictured together!)

5. Current Sizes- height (length), weight, clothing + shoe sizes6. Children's Birthdate

7. Do you meet the criteria for working this project? (both fully vaccinated WITH BOOSTER (if eligible) or medically exempt)

SEND IT TO: Conrad@centralcasting.com

Subject Line: "Twin Toddler Boys"

Thank You!