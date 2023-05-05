New feature film casting amputees
NEW FEATURE FILM, NOW CASTING AMPUTEES ***
Date: Work Tue June 6th
Location: Atlanta GA
Rate: $120/10
---
You do NOT have to be registered with Central Casting!
REAL AMPUTEES: Seeking submissions from OLDER men of any ethnicity (18+ years old) who are real amputees to work an interior scene in a retirement home setting. Although not required, we would love to cast a REAL VETERAN for this role.
TO SUBMIT, PLEASE SEND:
• CURRENT photo(s) of you in natural light (a face photo and one full length photo)
• Legal name
• Phone number
• Sizes (Height, Weight, Clothing and Shoe sizes)
• Please list your amputation
• Are you fully available on the work date?
• Are you registered with Central Casting? (not required)
SEND IT TO: tml@centralcasting.com
SUBJECT LINE: AMPUTEE
**PHOTO SUBMISSION RULES:
1). You should be the only person in the photo.
2). Please face the camera.
3). Only clear and well-lit photos will be considered.
4). Absolutely NO filters!
