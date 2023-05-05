Watch CBS News
Casting

New feature film casting amputees

By Michele Roberts

/ CNN

NEW FEATURE FILM, NOW CASTING AMPUTEES ***
Date: Work Tue June 6th
Location: Atlanta GA
Rate: $120/10
---
You do NOT have to be registered with Central Casting!
REAL AMPUTEES: Seeking submissions from OLDER men of any ethnicity (18+ years old) who are real amputees to work an interior scene in a retirement home setting. Although not required, we would love to cast a REAL VETERAN for this role.
TO SUBMIT, PLEASE SEND:
• CURRENT photo(s) of you in natural light (a face photo and one full length photo)
• Legal name
• Phone number
• Sizes (Height, Weight, Clothing and Shoe sizes)
• Please list your amputation
• Are you fully available on the work date?
• Are you registered with Central Casting? (not required)
SEND IT TO: tml@centralcasting.com
SUBJECT LINE: AMPUTEE
**PHOTO SUBMISSION RULES:
1). You should be the only person in the photo.
2). Please face the camera.
3). Only clear and well-lit photos will be considered.
4). Absolutely NO filters! 

First published on May 5, 2023 / 4:20 PM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.