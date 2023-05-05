New feature film casting amputees

NEW FEATURE FILM, NOW CASTING AMPUTEES ***

Date: Work Tue June 6th

Location: Atlanta GA

Rate: $120/10

---

You do NOT have to be registered with Central Casting!

REAL AMPUTEES: Seeking submissions from OLDER men of any ethnicity (18+ years old) who are real amputees to work an interior scene in a retirement home setting. Although not required, we would love to cast a REAL VETERAN for this role.

TO SUBMIT, PLEASE SEND:

• CURRENT photo(s) of you in natural light (a face photo and one full length photo)

• Legal name

• Phone number

• Sizes (Height, Weight, Clothing and Shoe sizes)

• Please list your amputation

• Are you fully available on the work date?

• Are you registered with Central Casting? (not required)

SEND IT TO: tml@centralcasting.com

SUBJECT LINE: AMPUTEE

**PHOTO SUBMISSION RULES:

1). You should be the only person in the photo.

2). Please face the camera.

3). Only clear and well-lit photos will be considered.

4). Absolutely NO filters!