Netflix Hysteria is casting high school students/ teenagers for background

"HYSTERIA" // HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS / TEENAGERS // 18-35 // 1-2 DAY BOOKING (FILMS 6.8, 6.9) // Sub Request

Casting TaylorMade (Casting™) is searching for background artists to play STUDENTS for a few upcoming film dates.

Filming will be as followed:

6/8 (THUR)* - Filming (Homecoming Day) in COVINGTON

6/9 (FRI)* - Filming (Homecoming / Highschool Day) in COVINGTON

**6/8 & 6/9 Homecoming Scenes - Our Costume Department has requested we pre-fit as many people as possible on 6/2 or 6/5 for the Homecoming Scenes.

We will be booking you based on what production needs for each day. There is potential for you to work both dates if you are available. The high school scene dates are not matching so you can work only one or both depending on your availability - these scenes will be filming in Covington, GA.

Please note we will be reaching out to you with a booking offer for the dates we would love to book you for.

As most of you know, we also cast for another VERY popular show that takes place in the 80s. Due to the popularity of that show, we HIGHLY suggest and recommend you work on "Hysteria" with us so we can see that you are reliable. We will 100% be taking your professionalism & attendance from "Hysteria" into consideration when booking for that Netflix show.

"Hysteria" is set in the 1980s - so it is very important that you upload a current selfie with today's date on a piece of paper. We need to see exactly how your hair/facial hair looks for hair/makeup purposes. Because of the nature of this show, we ask:

MALES : PLEASE DO NOT CUT YOUR HAIR OR SHAVE YOUR SIDEBURNS BETWEEN NOW AND FILMING

FEMALES : WE ASK FOR YOUR HAIR COLOR TO BE A NATURAL COLOR. SHORTER STYLES, LAYERS AND BANGS ARE GREAT! PLEASE ALSO NO ARTIFICIAL NAILS OR BRIGHT COLORED NAILS. NO EXTREMELY LONG NAILS. TRY TO STICK TO AS NATURAL AND NEUTRAL AS POSSIBLE.

SIDE NOTE > WE WILL BEGIN CASTING THE OTHER 1980s NETFLIX SHOW IN THE UPCOMING MONTHS SO THESE RULES WILL BE THE SAME FOR THAT PRODUCTION AS WELL!

Roles & details are listed below. Please submit your availability in the form below. We will reach out via text if you are chosen to be booked.

NOTE ABOUT COVID TESTING:

As of 5/11/23 - Hysteria will no longer require ANY covid testing.

⭐️ HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT

RATE : $168/12

FITTING BUMP (if attending 6.2 or 6.5) : $50

AGE : 18-30

GENDER : ALL

ETHNICITY : ALL

HAIR NOTE : We would like a couple of people with MULLETS to apply!!! All other hair styles are welcome as well! If you have hair that is long enough to be CUT INTO A MULLET, please let us know below. Our hair department wants to cut a few mullets. There will be a haircut bump if approved by production of $15. If you cut your hair into a mullet on your own, totally fine. Just please let us know below!

DETAILS :

High School Student in small town in Michigan. FRESH FACES ONLY (if you've worked as a student or teenager with us this season, you should have gotten an avail check in your email. You do NOT need to reapply here if you filled out that avail check).

Please upload a selfie with today's date on it in your submission. This is very important because we need to see exactly what your hair/facial hair looks like for filming.

COVID TESTING:

Hysteria will no longer be covid testing after 5/11/23

FITTING DATE:

6/2 (FRI) - Fitting Date Option 1

6/5 (MON) - Fitting Date Option 2

FILMING DATES:

6/8 (THUR)* - Filming (Homecoming Day) in COVINGTON

6/9 (FRI)* - Filming (Homecoming / Highschool Day) in COVINGTON

IMPORTANT NOTES :

1. ALL VACCINATION STATUSES CONSIDERED

2. YOUR FILMING DETAILS (LOCATION, TIME, WARDROBE) WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU THE EVENING BEFORE YOUR FILMING DATE(S).

3. ONCE BOOKED, we will send you a fitting signup form to pick the date you can fit (if applicable).

PLEASE FILL OUT THE FORM BELOW TO LET US KNOW YOUR AVAILABILITY

CLICK HERE TO APPLY --------> https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/hysteria-ep104-highschool-students?fbclid=IwAR0Y4SSIolp4Ntp67Mf6ZMpTpz-jSznToCXA0KPGCdSTHvzFPfkalDAAb0g