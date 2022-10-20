Nathan's Cinema Picks: 'In the Mood for Love' (2000)

Wong Kar-Wai's magnum opus, In the Mood for Love (2000), wraps up our weekly discussions of essential cinema viewings. Recently, I discussed the personal significance of Wong's filmography and the impact he's had on the filmmaking landscape. Throughout his illustrious career, Wong has provided cinemagoers with iconic films, painstakingly and passionately crafted with an emphasis on tone and atmosphere - adhering to the visceral components of filmmaking. His films often lack intricate plots, instead opting for simplified diegeses and multiplexed subtexts. In the Mood for Love may be his most emotionally complex endeavor, impressively utilizing non-diegetic melodies, exuberant shot compositions, radical subjective continuity editing, and fervidly charged thematic elements en route to creating one of the best romantic films ever made.

Much like his other films, In the Mood for Love features a delicately mannered bond between two forsaken individuals. Chow Mo-wan, Tony Leung, and Su Li-zhen, Maggie Cheung, form an affectionate relationship when they uncover an intermittent affair involving their respective spouses. What transpires is an exploration of emotional longing in a time inherently rescinded of any intimacy and endearment in their separate marriages. Love is a matter of timing; the film examines what it may look like to find the right person at the wrong time. There's a forbidden love quality to this film as the two consciously explore their feelings for one another under the confined space of their reality.

While the intricacies of their emotions are beautifully captured by Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung, it's Christopher Doyle and Mark Lee Ping Bing's contributions to the cinematography that adds sentimental complexity to the film. The original cut of this film is bathed in red, saturated in the warmth of desire and affinity. Wong Kar-Wai's faithful portrayal of 1960s Hong Kong serves as a desaturated backdrop and a juxtaposition to the comfort and affability found in its interior spaces. The camera work is particularly noteworthy, utilizing close-ups to capture fleeting expressions and long shots to communicate the overbearing weight of being watched by their surroundings. Doyle and Bing deploy various camera angles that contribute to the intrusiveness nature of the film. Often the viewer is positioned in a spectating position - peering around corners, looking through windowpanes, and peeking through obstructed views. The lack of agency the two experience is visually present in the film's shot composition making for an obtrusive viewing experience as we observe something that's meant to be sacred and personal.

Another technical quality worth mentioning is the mixture of editing styles jumping between continuity and radical subjective continuity editing. The combination of fluidity and jumps in time and space gives the film an almost non-cohesive flow and structure. The timing feels deliberately off as the film resorts to quick cuts and impromptu leaps in time. Perhaps this can be attributed to Wong's elongated creative process, filming In the Mood for Love over multiple years with various ideas and narratives coming and going. To me, as mentioned previously, love is a matter of timing. Although they've met the right person, the timing is off as both are confounded by the relationships they're already in. It's conceivable to infer this as a reasonable explanation for the creative choices made in its editing, their timing is off. It's almost disheartening to cogitate the notion of the failure to enjoy one another's presence due to the sheer trepidation of being discovered. They're too worried about their past (spouses) or their future (maintaining secrecy) to fully realize any sense of normalcy. What results from this are moments of sentimentality surrounded by uncertainty and melancholia.

Wong Kar-Wai is no stranger to using licensed music and non-diegetic compositions to establish a tone and atmosphere. The Mama & the Papas California Dreamin' was heavily used in Wong's Chungking Express (1994) to divulge Faye Wong's yearning for change, mentally visualizing an experience that'll take her away from the mundane presentiment of her verisimilitude reality. Happy Together by the Turtles in Wong Kar-wai's film of the same name portrays the on-again-off-again relationship between Tony Leung and Leslie Cheung and the difficulties of leaving a significant other despite carrying on the inconsolable memories of being together. In the Mood for Love follows suit with its use of Nat King Cole's Aquellos Ojos Verdes and Quizas, Quizas, Quizas alongside the beautifully composed Yumeji's Theme by Shigeru Umebayashi. Both songs by Nat King Cole encapsulate the feelings and emotions experienced by our main characters. Yumeji's Theme wistfully comes and goes - achingly plucking away, regretfully attributing to the yearnful nature of the film. It's a combination of melodies and tunes that adds layers to the context of the film and expresses the thoughts, feelings, and emotions of the characters in a non-diegetic way.

In the Mood for Love feels like an authentic memory. It's a faithful recreation of how Wong remembers 1960s Hong Kong and an ode to those who met the right person at the wrong time. We get intertwined in the development of Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung's relationship because perhaps we see a correlation between their experiences and our own. It's a soul-stirring universal tale of emotional fervor and a vibrant remembrance of what once was. In the Mood for Love culminates in one of the more memorable scenes in cinema history. Without spoiling it, the characters gain a sense of closure, finally obtaining some resemblance of privacy. For what has felt like an intrusive viewing experience, I can't commend enough the creative decision to add a layer of ambiguity and secrecy to the ending, restricting the audience from gaining closure themselves. It's one of my favorite endings to any film and perfectly caps off what I consider to be one of the best films ever made. With our discussion on cinema picks ending this week, I leave you with this: "He remembers those vanished years. As though looking through a dusty windowpane, the past is something he could see, but not touch. And everything he sees is blurred and indistinct." - In the Mood for Love.