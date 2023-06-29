Watch CBS News
Nancy Drew - 'The web of yesterdays'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Super Big | Nancy Drew Trailer | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

NANCY IS INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN CAREER DAY AT THE HIGH SCHOOL – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew work together to identify a creature. Meanwhile, Bess (Maddison Jaizani) reaches out to Carson (Scott Wolf) after receiving a cease-and-desist letter. Lastly, Tristan (guest star Henrique Zaga "Teen Wolf") ends up stealing Nancy's thunder during Career Day at the high school. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Alex Taub & Tiffany Patterson (#406). Original airdate 7/5/2023.    

