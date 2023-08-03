Nancy Drew - 'The sinner's sacrifice'

Ryan (Riley Smith) shows up just in the nick of time to help Nancy (Kennedy McMann). Meanwhile, Nick (Tunji Kasim) is thrown by a statement George (Leah Lewis) makes. Lastly, Bess (Maddison Jaizani) is left feeling concerned after speaking with Ace (Alex Saxon). Melinda Hsu Taylor directed the episode written by Alex Taub & Leilani Terrell (#411). Original airdate 8/9/2023.