Nancy Drew - 'The reaping of Hollow Oak'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Super Big | Nancy Drew Trailer | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

JADE BEINGS TO GROW SUSPICIOUS OF NICK — Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Ace (Alex Saxon) each show up at Nick's (Tunji Kasim) loft interrupting his brunch date with and Jade (guest star Arianna Ngnomire). Their behavior leads Jade to wonder if Nick might be up to something shady. Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) and George (Leah Lewis) help Bess (Maddison Jaizani) prep for her statement. Adrian Diepold directed the episode written by Katie Schwartz & Hayley Munoz (#407). Original airdate 7/12/2023.

First published on July 6, 2023 / 12:00 AM

