Nancy Drew - 'The reaping of Hollow Oak'

JADE BEINGS TO GROW SUSPICIOUS OF NICK — Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Ace (Alex Saxon) each show up at Nick's (Tunji Kasim) loft interrupting his brunch date with and Jade (guest star Arianna Ngnomire). Their behavior leads Jade to wonder if Nick might be up to something shady. Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) and George (Leah Lewis) help Bess (Maddison Jaizani) prep for her statement. Adrian Diepold directed the episode written by Katie Schwartz & Hayley Munoz (#407). Original airdate 7/12/2023.