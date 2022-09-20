Music video short film casting call
Casting TaylorMade (Casting™) is helping an established Musician put together a Short Film type of Music Video. All roles will be wearing either Face Paint Makeup or a Mask (Mask = No Bump or Face Paint = $15 Bump). The personal Formal Wear Attire - They are looking for is Gowns/Dresses and Tuxes/ Suits in ONLY the following colors: Black, Red, or White. (If you have Formal Wear in the colors we are looking for you will receive an additional $20 Bump).
Casting Call // Filming 10/8 & 10/9 (Saturday & Sunday) Covid Testing 10/6 or 10/7)
Please see the below roles we are casting for there are ONLY 30 roles total *note we will be submitting you to our Director and they will be choosing the role you are selected to work.
ALL ROLES
- Chairman's Henchmen
- Mafia
- Judge
- Italian Barber
- Board Members
- Street Performer / Artistic Types / Mimes
- Prosecutor
- Defence
- Jury
- Courtroom Gallery
- Audience
- John Wayne Cowboy Type
SPECIFICS FOR ALL ROLES ABOVE
Ages : 21 - 70yrs
Males & Females
Any Ethnicity
Filming Rate: $150 / 12 hrs
Covid Testing Bump : $30
Formal Attire Bump: $20 (if you own your own)
Face Paint Bump: $15
Testing Location: Atlanta, GA
Filming Location: Atlanta, GA
Covid Testing Date: 10/6 or 10/7
Filming Dates: 2 Day Booking - 10/8 & 10/9 ( Saturday & Sunday)
YOU MUST BE VACCINATED TO WORK ON THIS PRODUCTION
