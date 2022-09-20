Watch CBS News
By Michele Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta

Casting stage abstract concept
Fashion casting concept. 3D rendered image. Getty Images/iStockphoto
Music Video (Short Film) Casting Call

Casting TaylorMade (Casting™) is helping an established Musician put together a Short Film type of Music Video.  All roles will be wearing either Face Paint Makeup or a Mask (Mask = No Bump or Face Paint = $15 Bump). The personal Formal Wear Attire - They are looking for is Gowns/Dresses and Tuxes/ Suits in ONLY the following colors: Black, Red, or White. (If you have Formal Wear in the colors we are looking for you will receive an additional $20 Bump). 

Casting Call // Filming 10/8 & 10/9 (Saturday & Sunday) Covid Testing 10/6 or 10/7)  

Please see the below roles we are casting for there are ONLY 30 roles total *note we will be submitting you to our Director and they will be choosing the role you are selected to work.

ALL ROLES

  • Chairman's Henchmen
  • Mafia
  • Judge
  • Italian Barber
  • Board Members
  • Street Performer / Artistic Types / Mimes
  • Prosecutor
  • Defence
  • Jury
  • Courtroom Gallery
  • Audience
  • John Wayne Cowboy Type

SPECIFICS FOR ALL ROLES ABOVE

Ages : 21 - 70yrs

Males & Females

Any Ethnicity

Filming Rate: $150 / 12 hrs

Covid Testing Bump : $30

Formal Attire Bump: $20 (if you own your own)

Face Paint Bump: $15

Testing Location: Atlanta, GA

Filming Location: Atlanta, GA

Covid Testing Date: 10/6 or 10/7

Filming Dates: 2 Day Booking - 10/8 & 10/9 ( Saturday & Sunday)

YOU MUST BE VACCINATED TO WORK ON THIS PRODUCTION

CLICK BELOW TO APPLY VIA CTM WEBSITE :

https://castingtaylormade.com/availabil.../tba-mv-sf-casting

CLICK BELOW TO APPLY FOR CAST:

https://casted.app/calls/4f9fabea

First published on September 20, 2022 / 10:32 AM

