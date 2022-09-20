Fashion casting concept. 3D rendered image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Music Video (Short Film) Casting Call

Casting TaylorMade (Casting™) is helping an established Musician put together a Short Film type of Music Video. All roles will be wearing either Face Paint Makeup or a Mask (Mask = No Bump or Face Paint = $15 Bump). The personal Formal Wear Attire - They are looking for is Gowns/Dresses and Tuxes/ Suits in ONLY the following colors: Black, Red, or White. (If you have Formal Wear in the colors we are looking for you will receive an additional $20 Bump).

Casting Call // Filming 10/8 & 10/9 (Saturday & Sunday) Covid Testing 10/6 or 10/7)

Please see the below roles we are casting for there are ONLY 30 roles total *note we will be submitting you to our Director and they will be choosing the role you are selected to work.

ALL ROLES

Chairman's Henchmen

Mafia

Judge

Italian Barber

Board Members

Street Performer / Artistic Types / Mimes

Prosecutor

Defence

Jury

Courtroom Gallery

Audience

John Wayne Cowboy Type

SPECIFICS FOR ALL ROLES ABOVE

Ages : 21 - 70yrs

Males & Females

Any Ethnicity

Filming Rate: $150 / 12 hrs

Covid Testing Bump : $30

Formal Attire Bump: $20 (if you own your own)

Face Paint Bump: $15

Testing Location: Atlanta, GA

Filming Location: Atlanta, GA

Covid Testing Date: 10/6 or 10/7

Filming Dates: 2 Day Booking - 10/8 & 10/9 ( Saturday & Sunday)

YOU MUST BE VACCINATED TO WORK ON THIS PRODUCTION

CLICK BELOW TO APPLY VIA CTM WEBSITE :

https://castingtaylormade.com/availabil.../tba-mv-sf-casting

CLICK BELOW TO APPLY FOR CAST:

https://casted.app/calls/4f9fabea