Mothers & daughters come together to address food insecurity in Metro Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) - Mothers and daughters have teamed up to make their communities better, all while building powerful connections through food.

More than 100 mothers and daughters were on a mission at the National Charity League of East Cobb's Impact Day and Ticktocker Day, which was held inside Johnson Ferry Baptist Church on Wednesday morning. They joined The Sandwich Project, a grassroots non-profit organization that works to address food insecurity, to make more than 700 sandwiches in less than an hour, before loading them up for some special deliveries.

"It's deeply meaningful to me," said Silke Shilling, an NCL member who volunteers with The Sandwich Project. "We want to do it with our daughters, and we want to enjoy the time together with our daughters, which is special. Every Wednesday, we collect sandwiches for the food insecure throughout Atlanta. It's just such a simple way to make such a huge impact."

The daughters also cherished the opportunity to bond with their mothers and make new friends.

"It's so important to build those family and community connections, especially when we're doing it for such a good cause," said Elsa Shilling, Silke's daughter. "I'm very happy that we have our moms to guide us and teach us the ways."

The Sandwich Project's motto is "Nourish the hungry. Feed the soul."

"We encourage our volunteers to make a sandwich that they would eat themselves," said Vicki Tropauer, a member of The Sandwich Project's leadership team.

According to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, one in nine Georgians, and one in eight children in Georgia are food insecure, but those disparities are even greater for people of color statewide.

"So many people go without, and they may have to choose whether they're going to eat or pay their rent," Tropauer said.

Volunteers are delivering sandwiches to the Boys and Girls Club, Community Assistance Center, Eye Believe Foundation, and several other organizations.