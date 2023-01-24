Mother with minors needed for a family scene

Seeking a Young Mother with MINORS for a family scene! Ages 6 - 8 years old, any ethnicity.

Filming Date: Thursday, February 2nd

Fitting Date: TBD - Will schedule when booked

Filming Rate: $182/12 (per child and mom)

Fitting Rate: $75 (per child and mom)

Location: Atlanta

Please email your name, pictures (minimum of three, recent), age, height, weight, all wardrobe sizes, previous experience and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

SUBJECT: MOMMY DEAREST