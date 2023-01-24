Watch CBS News
Casting

Mother with minors needed for a family scene

By Michele Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta

Seeking a Young Mother with MINORS for a family scene! Ages 6 - 8 years old, any ethnicity.
Filming Date: Thursday, February 2nd
Fitting Date: TBD - Will schedule when booked
Filming Rate: $182/12 (per child and mom)
Fitting Rate: $75 (per child and mom)
Location: Atlanta
Please email your name, pictures (minimum of three, recent), age, height, weight, all wardrobe sizes, previous experience and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
SUBJECT: MOMMY DEAREST

First published on January 24, 2023 / 3:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.