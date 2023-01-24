Mother with minors needed for a family scene
Seeking a Young Mother with MINORS for a family scene! Ages 6 - 8 years old, any ethnicity.
Filming Date: Thursday, February 2nd
Fitting Date: TBD - Will schedule when booked
Filming Rate: $182/12 (per child and mom)
Fitting Rate: $75 (per child and mom)
Location: Atlanta
Please email your name, pictures (minimum of three, recent), age, height, weight, all wardrobe sizes, previous experience and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
SUBJECT: MOMMY DEAREST
