Watch CBS News
Consumer

More than 2 million sledgehammers recalled due to head detaching

By Michael King

/ CW69 Atlanta

2M+ sledgehammers recalled due to head detaching
2M+ sledgehammers recalled due to head detaching 00:48

ATLANTA (WUPA/CNN) - More than 2 million sledgehammers are being recalled over fears of the heads flying off and causing injuries.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says DeWalt, Stanley FATMAX, and Craftsman fiberglass sledgehammers -- all made by Stanley Black and Decker -- are under recall.

The commission says the heads of the hammers can loosen prematurely and detach unexpectedly. Consumer officials said they have received reports of at least 192 detachments involving the affected sledgehammers -- including at least two reports of facial or head injuries by people using the products.

This recall involves certain DeWalt, Stanley FATMAX, and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers. The recalled sledgehammers weigh between 2 and 12 pounds and range between 14" and 36" in length. The DeWalt sledgehammers are yellow and black, the Stanley sledgehammers are yellow and black and the Craftsman sledgehammers are red and black. Each sledgehammer has the brand written on the handle. The model numbers of the DeWALT and Craftsman hammers are marked on the hammerhead. Model numbers of the Stanley hammers are located on a sticker on the handle.

The products were sold at hardware stores nationwide, as well as through online retailers including Ace Hardware, Home Depot, and Amazon. The hammers were sold from November 2013 through November 2022, and retailed for between $18 and $26.

A full list of the sledgehammers involved in the recall can be found in the list below

Model No.

Description

DWHT56141

2lb Fiberglass Drilling Hammer

DWHT56142

3lb Fiberglass Drilling Hammer

DWHT56143

2-1/2 lb Fiberglass Engineering Hammer

DWHT56146

2-1/2 lb Fiberglass Blacksmith Hammer

DWHT56147

4lb Fiberglass Blacksmith Hammer

DWHT56148

4lb Fiberglass Engineering Hammer

DWHT56024

4lb Drilling Sledgehammer - hollow handle

DWHT56025

4lb BS Sledgehammer - hollow handle

DWHT56026

4lb ENG Sledgehammer - hollow handle

DWHT56027

6lb Sledgehammer - hollow handle

DWHT56029

10lb Sledge 36"Hammer - hollow handle

DWHT56030

12lb Sledgehammer - hollow handle

Model No.

Description

CMHT54163

4 LB Engineering Hammer

CMHT56006

3 LB Drilling Hammer

CMHT56011

8 LB Sledgehammer

CMHT56019

10 LB Sledgehammer

Model No.

Description

FMHT51297

4 LB Engineer Hammer

FMHT51298

4 LB Blacksmith Hammer

FMHT51308

3 LB Drilling Hammer

FMHT56006

3 LB Drilling Hammer

FMHT56008

4 LB Blacksmith Hammer

FMHT56009

4 LB Engineer Hammer

FMHT56010

6 LB FATMAX Sledgehammer

FMHT56011

8 LB FATMAX Sledgehammer

FMHT56019

10 LB FATMAX Sledgehammer

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is advising owners of the products to stop using them immediately and contact Stanley Black and Decker for a refund.

Consumers can call Stanley Black & Decker at 855-418-3032 weekdays from 8 am to 6 pm ET, or check online at https://stanleyblackanddecker.com/sledgehammerrecall -- They can also visit www.dewalt.com, www.craftsman.com or www.stanleytools.com and click on "Safety Notices and Recalls" for more information.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 2:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.