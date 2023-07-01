Watch CBS News
Features

Moonshine - 'Standby out of Newark'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

SERIES PREMIERE

WELCOME TO THE MOONSHINE – When Lidia (Jennifer Finnigan), the eldest of the dysfunctional Finley-Cullen clan, returns home from New York for her aunt's funeral, her whole life is torn down in a weekend. Her marriage implodes, her kids turn on her, and a surprise inheritance kicks off a family feud with her rival sister. There's only one rational move – leave. Instead, Lidia doubles down. She's going to stay and she's going to make her new life work (or die trying) (#101). The episode was written by Sheri Elwood and directed by Scott Smith. CW Original airdate 7/7/2023.

First published on July 1, 2023 / 1:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.