Moonshine - 'Standby out of Newark'

SERIES PREMIERE

WELCOME TO THE MOONSHINE – When Lidia (Jennifer Finnigan), the eldest of the dysfunctional Finley-Cullen clan, returns home from New York for her aunt's funeral, her whole life is torn down in a weekend. Her marriage implodes, her kids turn on her, and a surprise inheritance kicks off a family feud with her rival sister. There's only one rational move – leave. Instead, Lidia doubles down. She's going to stay and she's going to make her new life work (or die trying) (#101). The episode was written by Sheri Elwood and directed by Scott Smith. CW Original airdate 7/7/2023.