Monday marked Latino Day at the Georgia State Capitol

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- A non-partisan, non-profit organization hosted its first Latino Day at the Georgia State Capitol on Monday, to build relationships between elected officials and the Latino community.

There were lots of milestones under the Gold Dome on Monday, including a celebration of Dominican Republic Independence Day.

"I want to welcome all people, the Latino Hispanic culture to the people's house. This is your house," said State Rep. Ray Martinez (R-Loganville), addressing a crowd at a press conference.

In addition, GALEO, formerly called the Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, held its first civic engagement event at the Capitol, while also celebrating its milestones.

"We are celebrating our 20th anniversary this year," said GALEO Hall and Forsyth County Community Organizer Carla Romero. "It's our very first Latino Day. We are bringing our Latinos together to educate them and to bring them where the decisions are made."

Romero said it's also where they can share their concerns and issues directly with state lawmakers.

"A lot of Latinos, especially those that are undocumented, feel like their voice wouldn't ever matter, and we want to make it known that it does," she said.

Data shows there are one million Latino Georgians, which is roughly 10% of the state's population. According to GALEO, the number of Hispanic eligible voters has increased by 4.7 million since 2018, representing 62% of the total growth in U.S. eligible voters during this time.

To help make their voices heard, GALEO wants to increase voter engagement within that group while partnering with other minority organizations, like the Asian American Advocacy Fund.

"As communities of color, we do have to support each other. We agree on a lot of issues concerning immigration and human rights," said Jill Wu, an AAAF board member.

Members of the Latino community who attended the event shared some of the top concerns they hope lawmakers will address, including lack of medical care, barriers to colleges and careers, and the challenging process of becoming a documented citizen. "I'm in a gray zone. I do have work permits, but because of how slow the process is, I might lose them," said Alejandra Cuicar, a student at Clarke Central High School, who also said finding affordable housing is a challenge. "We need to be able to have a say on our laws. We need to be able to have a say on our lives."

Christopher Barton, a Cedar Shoals High School student, looks forward to engaging with lawmakers to work toward solutions.

"It's up to the next generation, the generation that now has the right to do what many generations haven't done before, being able to vote, being able to do so much more," he said.

GALEO said its first Latino Day at the Capitol was a success and another milestone in its mission of educating and advocating for the Latino community.



