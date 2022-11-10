Mockingbird recalls 149,000 strollers over cracked frames that pose safety risk to children

Mockingbird recalls strollers over cracked frames Mockingbird recalls strollers over cracked frames 00:21

Mockingbird has voluntarily recalled some 149,000 of its strollers due to possible cracks in the frame that can injure or cause children to fall.

There have been 138 reports of cracks in the single-to-double strollers' frame, with eight children receiving cuts, scratches or bruising, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The cracks can also pose a fall risk for children riding in the stroller, the commission added.

Mockingbird recalled 149,000 of its strollers on U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

In a statement, Mockingbird said the recall includes single-to-double strollers with certain lot numbers. The company asked anyone with a recalled stroller, which retails anywhere from $395 to $450, request a "frame reinforcement kit" that includes two small clamps that attach to the stroller frame and stop the crack from occurring.

To see if your stroller is included in the recall, visit the company's website here.

"At Mockingbird, our top priority is (and always has been) to ensure the safety of you and your little ones," Mockingbird said. "We regularly test our strollers above and beyond the required industry standards, and constantly seek opportunities in our products and testing programs to create even safer strolling."