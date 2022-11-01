1 killed in shooting at Houston party attended by Migos rappers Takeoff and Quavo, police say

One person was fatally shot and two others were wounded at a private party attended by Migos rappers Takeoff and Quavo in Houston, police said Tuesday.

The party, held at a pool hall on Halloween night, ended during the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting took place at around 2 a.m. local time and officers arrived at the scene to find multiple shell casings on the building's third floor, police said.

Officers found one person dead upon their arrival, the police department's homicide sergeant said at a news conference, while two people who sustained injuries were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police said the wounded individuals arranged private transportation and confirmed that they were alive and undergoing surgery at the time.

2 other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals.



We are not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



Any updates on the incident will be posted here. https://t.co/bbaad2z9My — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 1, 2022

The person who was shot and killed has been identified only as a Black man in his late 20s, according to Houston police, who said that authorities will not release the victim's name until an autopsy is conducted or a medical examiner can verify his identity, and his family is notified.

An investigation into the shooting is underway and still in its early stages, and police have asked the public to report relevant tips as detectives review surveillance footage at the Houston venue. About 40 or 50 guests attended the private party, according to Houston police.

Although authorities say they were informed that Quavo, 31, and Takeoff, 28, of the acclaimed hip-hop trio Migos, were among the party's attendees, they could not confirm whether the artists were involved in the shooting.