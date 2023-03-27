Midtown H.S. students walkout to protest over possible school rezoning

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- About 200 Midtown High School students protested Friday morning over possible rezoning to relieve overcrowding.

The students, irate at the very suggestion of having to go to another school, staged a walkout on Friday morning and held a protest across the road at Piedmont Park.

Brooke Jones, a senior and the school's Homecoming Queen, said she is fearful rezoning would mostly impact minority students and hinder their potential.

"It has a lot of opportunities, more than any other APS school," she said, referring to Midtown's coursework and programs.

Atlanta's Midtown High School protest WUPA

Students pushed back after a recent survey proposed two options to alleviate overcrowding at the facility: consider adding more capacity and reviewing available resources, or rezone part of the Midtown population to Washington High School, beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

"They're making the school less diverse. It feels like it's getting segregated," said Jesus Santana, a 9th grader.

Lyndon Williams, who is also in the ninth grade, is also concerned the school would become less diverse.

"There's so many different people from different places, and you get to get different perspectives on how people grew up and make new friends," he said.

Atlanta Public School officials said Midtown High is overcrowded, and is projected to reach a capacity of 113% by the 2025-26 school year. The school's population grew from 1,332 in 2018 to 1,545 in 2022. Washington High School's population was 862 in 2022.

Midtown High parents are concerned about the potential financial impact on kids who may be forced to leave the school, and on parents potentially being forced to fork over thousands of dollars in order to keep them enrolled there.

"This neighborhood is mixed with high income and low income (residents), and you can't just say, if they think you don't live here, you have to go. It's just not fair," said Cepia Harper, whose 10th-grade daughter attends Midtown.

On Friday afternoon, APS officials released a statement regarding the student walkout that said:

At 10:15 a.m. this morning approximately 200 students from Midtown High School walked out of class and conducted a peaceful protest at Piedmont Park, with the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department and Atlanta Police assisting in pedestrian traffic and orderly conduct. After briefly speaking to the media and briefly walking to Henderson Stadium, the students returned to the school building, where many returned to class and some students continued their peaceful protest in the hallway. Subsequently, Principal Bockman and Superintendent Herring addressed all students to provide information about how they can continue to engage with the district administration and board regarding this issue. Atlanta Public Schools values student voice and is committed to supporting our students when they feel a sense of urgency to make their voices heard. In this case, student voice is an important part of our work to gather input from all stakeholder groups as we consider the two recommended scenarios for the alleviation of Midtown overcrowding, as part of our annual capacity review process. We commend the students who participated in a walkout today for doing so in a peaceful and safe manner. The students will receive a tardy or unexcused absence for the time in which they missed classes, because their actions impacted the instructional day. Our students and other community stakeholders have plenty of ways to engage with Atlanta Public Schools. We encourage our students to consider these avenues of engagement: • Draft a statement to the administration from their Student Government Association • Engage with us via Let's Talk (accessed from the District's homepage, https://www.atlantapublicschools.us/) • Contact their Board of Education representatives directly (visit https://www.atlantapublicschools.us/apsboard) • Meet with and engage through their student GO Team representative • Attend a regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting (in person, or online), and sign up to speak during public comments • Connect with the Center for Equity and Social Justice (Equity&SocialJustice@atlanta.k12.ga.us) Dr. Herring met this afternoon with a group of Midtown student leaders to get additional feedback and gain a deeper understanding of their concerns. She also explained in more detail the clarifying facts around the APS capacity review process, stakeholder engagement, and various potential scenarios for alleviating overcrowding. "I celebrate the students' passion around championing one another and championing the importance of inclusivity," says Dr. Herring. "We look forward to hearing from our students and I welcome more conversations. And most importantly, I want to remind them of the importance of safety and the impact on their learning environment, as they continue to identify how to execute the elevation of their voices."

Freshman student Nathan Wilson said, "At the end of the day, they're supposed to bring people together and not take them apart."

Students said they will continue to make their voices heard on the issue -- until a final decision is made.