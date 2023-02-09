Metro Atlanta's Turkish community responds to devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (WUPA) – The local Turkish community is heartbroken and desperate to get help to their families back home, following this week's deadly earthquake that shook Syria and Turkey.

With a death toll of more than 20,000 people, the horrific impacts of the earthquake are felt in Metro Atlanta's Turkish-American Community. The Istanbul Cultural Center in Alpharetta serves as a meeting place for community and educational programs, and now, to help the thousands devastated in their homeland.

"We have hundreds of families here. When we heard, it was kind of a big shock for us," said Umut Gunebir, the center's executive director.

People warm around fire as rescuers search in a destroyed building in Kahramanmaras, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. Petros Giannakouris / AP

Gunebir's own parents and other relatives lived in the disaster zone and had everything they own stripped away overnight. He also described how a six-story apartment building he grew up in was leveled. His family survived, but others didn't make it.

"Thousands of our neighbors and people we know, they passed away," he said, adding how other friends and relatives living in tents with no electricity or heat.

Family friend Turan Kartal described his devastating loss during a phone call with Atlanta Now News, translated by Gunebir.

"A lot of homes were collapsing in the village, but neighbors couldn't stop to check on his parents' home. When they returned a couple of days later, they found his parents. They had passed away. They were already gone," he said.

Members of the Turkish community are asking for much-needed prayers, as the death toll continues to climb and the search for survivors continues. They launched a campaign to collect monetary donations for those in need through Embrace Relief, a non-profit organization that provides humanitarian relief.

"We are our friends' neighbors over here, and they are our relatives over there. We would be really happy if they care and share," Gunebir said.

For information on the Embrace Relief campaign, please visit: https://www.embracerelief.org/donation/help-victims-of-earthquake-in-southern-turkey