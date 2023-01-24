Metro Atlanta charter school celebrates National School Choice Week

CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. (WUPA) – Chattahoochee Hills Charter School sits on 11 acres of land in south Fulton County, where students learn about the environment, get hands-on agriculture experience, and receive art instruction.

Chattahoochee Hills is among the schools across the country celebrating National School Choice Week and the choice to learn in environments best suited to meet individual students' needs.

"We attempted public school, and I was not pleased with what my children were getting, so I pulled them out and homeschooled them," said Teniesha Miles, a parent who later decided her kids needed to be around their peers.

Chattahoochee Hills Charter School in Chattahoochee Hills, Ga. WUPA

After taking them out of public schools, she said she enrolled them at Chattahoochee Hills, where she is also a teacher -- in Early Intervention.

"For me, it was important for them to have the opportunity to just express themselves in ways that would allow them to be successful in the future," Miles said.

A National School Choice Week survey shows 53.7% of parents are considering or have considered choosing a new school within the past year, and the organization recently released data showing Atlanta is one of the top five metro areas where parents are looking at school choices.

"As adults, we choose where we want to live," said Chattahoochee Hills Principal Patrick Muhammad. "Likewise, when you're trying to find a school, you want a school that will address the individual needs of your child."

U.S. Department of Education Undersecretary James Kvaal was expected to visit the school on Tuesday during its National School Choice Week activities.

For more information on NSCW, visit https://schoolchoiceweek.com/.