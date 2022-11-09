Free screening pass to "She Said"

Based on actual events that helped ignite a movement, Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation— a story that helped propel the #Metoo movement, shattering decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.

© 2022 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Rated R.

What the movie is about:

A testament to the incalculable importance of investigative journalism, "She Said" details the journey of reporters and editors engaged in the unrelenting pursuit of the truth and highlights the courage of survivors and witnesses who chose to come forward to stop an accused serial predator from committing further harm. Together, their commitment and fortitude sparked a global conversation, helped propel the #MeToo movement, and fueled a reckoning of the system that had enabled him.

At its heart, "She Said" is the true story about people, many women and mothers, who summoned the courage to speak out and seek justice, not just for themselves but for others The film is a compelling, moving reminder of the power of individual people, armed with determination and grit, to change the world.

Carey Mulligan as Megan Twohey in She Said, directed by Maria Schrader. JoJo Whilden/Universal Pictures © 2022 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

