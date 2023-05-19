Mental health experts discuss the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline progress in Georgia

ATLANTA (WUPA) – Mental health experts are crediting a life-saving hotline for playing a major role in battle against suicides and the mental health crisis. Organizations discussed the progress made and the challenges ahead.

Jolyn Matheson, a certified peer specialist, knows all too well about mental health struggles and the importance of a having a lifeline like 988.

988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline

"I started with a diagnosis of depression when I was 11 years old," Matheson said. "That depression just grew and grew into major depression and generalized anxiety. At my lowest point, I was on my way to commit suicide.

The depression ultimate led to the drug addiction she overcame with help from Avita Community Partners, an organization that provides resources for individuals suffering from mental illness and addictions.

"Avita was the organization that saved my life, and I get to work for them now," said Matheson.

Her story is among the many reasons why national advocates launched the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, and nearly one year later, they discussed the progress made at a town hall meeting held at Georgia State University.

"Every single state and U.S. territory is talking about their behavior health crisis system, when then leads to talking about access, talking about equity," said Monica Johnson, the director of the 988 and Behavioral Health Crisis Coordinating Office at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

SAMHSA oversees the lifeline, with Georgia leading the charge and seeing increased call volumes. The goal is to increase access to services in urban and rural areas and for veterans.

"The average speed of answer this past April 2023 was 37 seconds. A year ago, it was just under three minutes," said Kimberly Williams, the president and CEO of Vibrant Emotional Health, which is the 988 Lifeline national network administrator. The lifeline also accepts chats and text messages, which increased by 1,022%.

The mental health crisis played a tragic role in Atlanta, where Deion Patterson, 24, shot five people inside the northside midtown medical building, killing one person. Patterson's mother said he became violent when he couldn't get a prescription for an anxiety medicine.

"Our prediction is, Georgia will need 500 additional crisis pads to be able to meet our future needs here in this state. That's a lot of work still ahead," said Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Kevin Tanner.

For more information on the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, click here: https://988lifeline.org/