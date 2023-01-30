Watch CBS News
Meghan Trainor is expecting her second child

By Michele Roberts

/ CNN

(CNN) -- Meghan Trainor is welcoming both a new baby and a book.

The "All About That Bass" singer shared sonogram photos on her verified Instagram account Monday with a caption reading, "BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER."

Trainor has a toddler son, Riley, with husband Daryl Sabara.

She also appeared on "Today" and shared that in addition to being pregnant, she has a forthcoming book titled, "Dear Future Mama."

During her appearance on the morning show, she talked about the loneliness of her first pregnancy.

"It was also Covid times so I didn't have any friends that were pregnant with me, and I just remember being like, I don't want anyone else to feel like that," Trainor said. "So now I can be your future bestie and I can help you and tell you all my TMI details of my pregnancy and how crazy it was."

She had hinted at the pregnancy in an earlier TikTok video, which showed her and her husband sharing a "secret" with family that she said they had been keeping for a few months.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 2:42 PM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

