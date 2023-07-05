Meghan Trainor has had her second baby. His name may surprise you

(CNN) — Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor has announced the birth of her second child with husband Daryl Sabara, and the couple have landed on a decidedly old school name.

"On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world," Trainor wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz…and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us," she added.

The post included a gallery of photos of baby Barry, as well as a shot of Trainor in a hospital bed.

The singer announced that she was pregnant in January, sharing sonogram photos on Instagram with the caption "BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER."

Trainor and Sabara already have a son, Riley, who was born in February 2021.

Trainor spoke about the loneliness of her first pregnancy in an appearance on the "Today" show in January.

"It was also Covid times, so I didn't have any friends that were pregnant with me, and I just remember being like, I don't want anyone else to feel like that," Trainor said.

"So now I can be your future bestie and I can help you and tell you all my TMI details of my pregnancy and how crazy it was," she added.

Trainor, best known for hit single "All About That Bass," was recently forced to apologize after making controversial remarks about teachers.

She said "F**k teachers!" during a discussion about parenthood on her podcast, "Workin' On It," which she co-hosts with her brother, Ryan Trainor.

"We're homeschooling our kids. Everyone on TikTok is like, 'This is what it's like having kids in America. I have a bulletproof backpack.' I was like, 'F**k all that,'" she said during the episode.

She later apologized for her "careless" remarks, saying she was "fired up" over the recent school shootings in the United States.

"Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said 'F teachers' on the podcast, and it's not how I feel," Trainor said.

"I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific. And what all of us have to go through, especially teachers, is not normal and not OK."