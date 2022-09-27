Megan Thee Stallion creates website for fans that lists mental health resources

Megan Thee Stallion cares about your mental health.

The entertainer has created a website called "Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too," which offers visitors to the site a vast and diverse list of free therapy organizations, various crisis helplines and places to find substance abuse help, among other resources.

Special attention is also paid to providing resources for members of traditionally marginalized communities. For example, there is a link to a directory that helps members of the LGBTQ community find psychotherapists of color and a section that spotlights organizations like the Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective and Melanin and Mental Health, which aim to reach members of the Black and Latinx communities.

The site's name comes from a verse in her single "Anxiety."

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during iHeartRadio Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena on December 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Last year, Megan Thee Stallion publicly talked about going to therapy after her mom Holly Thomas died of brain cancer in 2019. She appeared on Taraji P. Henson's "Peace of Mind with Taraji" Facebook watch series, where she opened up about needing help.

"Now, in this space, I've lost both of my parents. So now I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?' And I just started learning that it's okay to ask for help. And it's okay to want to go get therapy," she said.

Getting help -- that's real hot girl stuff.