For MEGA:

Seeking MALES, any ethnicity, ages 18 to 40's, to portray army/military recruits. Must fit the following sizes: Jacket sizes 46 - 50

Filming Dates: Tuesday, March 7th

Fitting Date: Friday, March 3rd

Filming Rate: $182/12

Fitting Rate: $100/8

COVID Test: 24/48 hours prior to fitting or filming

Testing Rate: $75 flat, per test

Location: Atlanta, GA

Please email your name, pictures (minimum of three, recent), age, height, weight, all wardrobe sizes, previous experience and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

SUBJECT: JACKET OF ALL TRADES

Seeking MALES, any ethnicity, ages 18+, to portray police officers.

MULTIPLE DATES

Filming Dates:

Friday, March 3rd (overnight - higher rate $250/12), and/or

Tuesday, March 7th

and/or

Saturday, March 11th

Please tell us which dates you are available for in your submission!!

Fitting Date: Wednesday, March 1st

Filming Rate: $182/12

Fitting Rate: $100/8

COVID Test: 24/48 hours prior to fitting or filming

Testing Rate: $75 flat, per test

Location: Atlanta, GA

Please email your name, pictures (minimum of three, recent), age, height, weight, all wardrobe sizes, previous experience and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

SUBJECT: MULTI-DAY POLICE (Enter Dates You Can Work)