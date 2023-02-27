"MEGA"
For MEGA:
Seeking MALES, any ethnicity, ages 18 to 40's, to portray army/military recruits. Must fit the following sizes: Jacket sizes 46 - 50
Filming Dates: Tuesday, March 7th
Fitting Date: Friday, March 3rd
Filming Rate: $182/12
Fitting Rate: $100/8
COVID Test: 24/48 hours prior to fitting or filming
Testing Rate: $75 flat, per test
Location: Atlanta, GA
Please email your name, pictures (minimum of three, recent), age, height, weight, all wardrobe sizes, previous experience and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
SUBJECT: JACKET OF ALL TRADES
Seeking MALES, any ethnicity, ages 18+, to portray police officers.
MULTIPLE DATES
Filming Dates:
Friday, March 3rd (overnight - higher rate $250/12), and/or
Tuesday, March 7th
and/or
Saturday, March 11th
Please tell us which dates you are available for in your submission!!
Fitting Date: Wednesday, March 1st
Filming Rate: $182/12
Fitting Rate: $100/8
COVID Test: 24/48 hours prior to fitting or filming
Testing Rate: $75 flat, per test
Location: Atlanta, GA
Please email your name, pictures (minimum of three, recent), age, height, weight, all wardrobe sizes, previous experience and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
SUBJECT: MULTI-DAY POLICE (Enter Dates You Can Work)
for more features.