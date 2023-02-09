Watch CBS News
Casting

"Mega" seeking males and females to portray members of the press

By Michele Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta

For MEGA:

Seeking MALES and FEMALES to portray members of the press (reporters, camera operators, photographers, etc). All ethnicities. Ages 25+.
Filming Dates: Tuesday, February 21st
COVID Test: 24/48 hours prior to fitting or filming
Fitting Date: TBD - Will schedule when booked
Filming Rate: $182/12
Fitting Rate: $100/8
Testing Rate: $75 flat, per test
Location: ATL

Please email your name, pictures (minimum of three, recent), age, height, weight, all wardrobe sizes, previous experience and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
SUBJECT: REPORTING LIVE

First published on February 9, 2023 / 4:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.