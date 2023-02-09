"Mega" seeking males and females to portray members of the press
For MEGA:
Seeking MALES and FEMALES to portray members of the press (reporters, camera operators, photographers, etc). All ethnicities. Ages 25+.
Filming Dates: Tuesday, February 21st
COVID Test: 24/48 hours prior to fitting or filming
Fitting Date: TBD - Will schedule when booked
Filming Rate: $182/12
Fitting Rate: $100/8
Testing Rate: $75 flat, per test
Location: ATL
Please email your name, pictures (minimum of three, recent), age, height, weight, all wardrobe sizes, previous experience and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
SUBJECT: REPORTING LIVE
