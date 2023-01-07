Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion after Friday's drawing yields no winners

(CNN) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to more than $1 billion after Friday night's drawing ended without an overall winner.

This marks the fourth time in a little over four years that the top prize has exceeded $1 billion, Mega Millions said in a release Friday.

Friday's drawing ended with numbers 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and the gold Mega Ball 13.

The jackpot is now an estimated $1.1 billion ($568.7 million cash), according to the lottery. If someone wins at that amount, it would be the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, it said.

The Mega Millions drawing on January 6 approached $1 billion after no winner emerged on January 3. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The next drawing will be on Tuesday, January 10.

The only Mega Millions jackpots higher than Tuesday's $1.1 billion are the record $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018 and the $1.337 billion won in Illinois last year, the release said.

But not everyone was a loser Friday night. There were more that 4 million winning tickets at other prize levels, ranging from $2 to $1 million, the lottery said. Five tickets snagged the $1 million prize by matching all five white balls, with winners in New York, Florida, Maryland and New Jersey.

More than 27 million winning tickets have been sold in the 24 drawings since the jackpot was last won October 14, 2022, according to Mega Millions.