"Mega" casting for children 9 -12 years old

By Michele Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta

For MEGA:
Seeking MINORS - MALES and FEMALES to portray children living in the city. All ethnicities. Ages 9 to 12 years old.
Filming Dates: Friday, February 17th and Saturday, February 18th
COVID Test: 24/48 hours prior to fitting or filming
Fitting Date: TBD - will schedule when booked
Filming Rate: $182/12
Fitting Rate: $100/8
Testing Rate: $75 flat, per test
Location: ATL
Please email your name, pictures (minimum of three, recent), age, height, weight, all wardrobe sizes, previous experience and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
SUBJECT: LONG WEEKEND MINORS 

February 7, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

