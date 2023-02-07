"Mega" casting for children 9 -12 years old
For MEGA:
Seeking MINORS - MALES and FEMALES to portray children living in the city. All ethnicities. Ages 9 to 12 years old.
Filming Dates: Friday, February 17th and Saturday, February 18th
COVID Test: 24/48 hours prior to fitting or filming
Fitting Date: TBD - will schedule when booked
Filming Rate: $182/12
Fitting Rate: $100/8
Testing Rate: $75 flat, per test
Location: ATL
Please email your name, pictures (minimum of three, recent), age, height, weight, all wardrobe sizes, previous experience and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
SUBJECT: LONG WEEKEND MINORS
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.