"Mega" casting for children 9 -12 years old

For MEGA:

Seeking MINORS - MALES and FEMALES to portray children living in the city. All ethnicities. Ages 9 to 12 years old.

Filming Dates: Friday, February 17th and Saturday, February 18th

COVID Test: 24/48 hours prior to fitting or filming

Fitting Date: TBD - will schedule when booked

Filming Rate: $182/12

Fitting Rate: $100/8

Testing Rate: $75 flat, per test

Location: ATL

Please email your name, pictures (minimum of three, recent), age, height, weight, all wardrobe sizes, previous experience and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

SUBJECT: LONG WEEKEND MINORS