Masters of Illusion - 'Flash, Shine, and Wonderland'

OUT OF THE BOX MAGIC — Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Alexandra Duvivier, Rudy Coby, Joshua Jay, Ana DeGuzman, Chipper Lowell, Andy Gladwin and Clarvoyants (#903). Original airdate 2/25/2023.