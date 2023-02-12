Watch CBS News
Masters of Illusion - 'Blocks, Crystals, and Cocktails'

CARD CONTROL - Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Murray SawChuck, Lucy Darling, Jonathan LaChance, Dan Sperry, Robert Ramirez and My Uyên (#902). Original airdate 2/18/2023

