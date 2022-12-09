Massive volunteer operation prepares Christmas gifts for foster kids in Georgia

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Thousands of foster kids in Georgia will have a Christmas they'll never forget, thanks to some local volunteers.

Just like Santa and his elves, volunteers with Saint Vincent de Paul Georgia (SVdP) are hard at work inside at an East Point warehouse, making lists and checking them twice, before bagging and boxing up Christmas gifts for foster kids.

"It's really special to be able to give back to children and get back to making Georgia a little bit stronger," said Amoree Brackins, a volunteer.

Those ideas include partnering with Walmart and Clark's Christmas Kids to buy toys in bulk and ship them to the warehouse.

"They put them in a bag and they put that bag into that county's designated area. That case worker's going to come pick up that bag and get that bag back to that child in time for Christmas Day," said SVdP Chief Operations Officer Darrell Hooker.

More than 8,200 foster kids will wake up to these Christmas gifts.

"This effort is an opportunity for us to bring home a little close, to make them feel special," said Department of Human Services Deputy Commissioner for External Affairs LaMarva Ivory.

Several businesses and organizations, including the Atlanta Braves, teamed up to help.

"What a beautiful way to give back to our community, and I think we're just blessed to be here and be part of this," said Atlanta Braves Vice President of Marketing Lauren Abernethy.

SVdP Georgia is looking for more money donations and volunteers. For information, click here: https://svdpgeorgia.org/.

For information on becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Georgia, click here: https://fostergeorgia.com/