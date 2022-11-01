Mass drive-by shooting on Chicago street corner leaves up to 14 wounded, including 3 kids

Multiple people shot on West Side Multiple people shot on West Side 02:04

As many as 14 people – including three children – were wounded in a mass drive-by shooting Monday night on Chicago's West Side, CBS Chicago's Dana Kozlov reports. Two victims were listed in critical condition.

Police Supt. David Brown said it was over in about three seconds.

Two gunmen in a dark SUV fired randomly into a crowd gathered on a street corner before speeding off, police said.

Victims' conditions ranged from non-life-threatening to critical, Brown said.

A 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old were among those shot, he noted. The others were adults in their 30s, 40s, and 50s.

A 15th person was hit by the car while trying to flee the scene, police added.

Victims were taken to several hospitals.

Police were searching for the gunman or gunmen but didn't know anything about a motive. There's no history of conflicts on the corner where the shooting happened, Brown said.

Some of the incident was captured on surveillance cameras, and detectives hope the victims will provide more information, Brown said.

Police said the crowd was holding a vigil. Alderman Jason Ervin told CBS Chicago it was for someone who'd recently died of natural causes.

"It's heartbreaking that people go out to memorialize someone and then become victims," Ervin said.

One witness told CBS Chicago one man appeared to have been shot in the head.