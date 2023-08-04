Mark Margolis, ''Breaking Bad'' and ''Better Call Saul'' actor, dead at 83
(CNN) — Mark Margolis, a veteran actor known for his performance as Hector Salamanca on "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," has died, his son, actor and Knitting Factory Entertainment CEO Morgan Margolis, told The Hollywood Reporter.
He was 83.
CNN has reached out to representatives for Margolis for comment.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.