Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Mark Margolis, ''Breaking Bad'' and ''Better Call Saul'' actor, dead at 83

By Michele Roberts

/ CNN

(CNN) — Mark Margolis, a veteran actor known for his performance as Hector Salamanca on "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," has died, his son, actor and Knitting Factory Entertainment CEO Morgan Margolis, told The Hollywood Reporter.

He was 83.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Margolis for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 1:15 PM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.