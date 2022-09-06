Marietta's Art in the Park Festival draws thousands on Labor Day

MARIETTA, Ga. (WUPA) -- Thousands of people spent Labor Day at the annual Art in the Park in Marietta Square, where the annual tradition brought the community and artists from around the country together.

The sun came out long enough to shine down on all the artwork on display at the festival. For many people, it was a nice holiday break from the everyday hustle.

"We come every year. It's wonderful to get to see the artists that come from all over," said Carol Rusk, a Marietta resident.

"The variety is amazing, and the artists are really incredible at their gift," said Deborah Bowman, who also lives in Marietta.

Art in the Park started with 32 artists in 1986, and as of 2022, up to 150 are selected to participate out of the roughly 300 applications submitted.

"It's a family affair. I have some artists that have been with me for 36 years," said Marietta Art in the Park Director Carolyn Morris. "We represent wood, jewelry, metal, sculpture, paintings of all kinds, photography," she said.

Thousands attended the Marietta Art in the Park festival in Marietta, Ga. on Labor Day. WUPA

John Kennington, a photographer from Bixby, Oklahoma, has participated in the festival for 20 years. "I got a little bit of Italy, but everything on the wall is from the U.S., and these are recreations that we did," he said, pointing at his 'Rosie the Riveter' photos of re-enactors who posed for historic scenes.

"I absolutely love everything art, and so to be able to come out here and have people to enjoy it with me, it means the world," said Erika Loney, a vendor who showcased artwork from her business, Fine Art by Erika.

"I'm a nurse practitioner for the last 30 years and started doing it for more stress relief. It snowballed into a business," Michael Cade, whose booth features several of his popular oil paintings.

Organizers said 45,000 people attended the three-day event, and they called it a big reunion that brings the community together, drives economic development and supports small businesses. In addition, Sunshine Artist Magazine ranked it as the 13th best festival in Fine Art and Design in the country.

"The Marietta Business Association benefits financially. They turn around and give that back to the community through the schools or other businesses or organizations," Morris said.

They're already looking ahead to the next festival, where thousands will once again enjoy the artistry and tradition.