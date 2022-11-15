Marietta Veterans Day Celebration honors all who have served

Veterans Day Celebration in Marietta pays tribute to all who have served

MARIETTA, Ga. (WUPA) -- A celebration of veterans was held inside the Paul E. Kelly Jr. American Legion Post 296 in Marietta on Friday, honoring members of all branches of service.

Long after their military duty ended, the brave men and women who attended the celebration continued to serve the community.

"On this day, Americans honor all of you veterans who served. It was not only your duty, but many of you will agree with me that it was an honor," said Rick Little, an Air Force veteran.

The celebration also honored veteran women, who often go unrecognized. The guest speaker, Navy and Army Veteran Mabel Kuupua Kim, served in Vietnam and worked overseas as a traveling nurse.

"I would do it all over again, for the Navy and the Army taught me the meaning of comradeship, loyalty, integrity, honor, and courage," Kim said.

They remembered those who traded their pins for wings in heaven along with those who are missing, before closing the program in true military fashion, saluting all who have served.