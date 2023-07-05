Marietta’s Fourth in the Park Celebration draws reflections of freedom, patriotism

MARIETTA, Ga. (WUPA) – Crowds of people attended the Fourth in the Park Celebration in Marietta on Tuesday to watch the parade and enjoy the activities.

As thousands of patriots lined the road to cheer on the float riders, many of them reflected on the meaning of freedom.

Matthew Korkki, 9, shared a history lesson on how the U.S. declared its independence from Britain.

"It means that we were finally able to be free," he said.

Matthew's uncle, David Starr, discussed his appreciation for respecting everyone's freedoms.

"We were to be able to sit at a parade and enjoy it with different beliefs and religions and stuff like that," Starr said.

Paul Mracek, a member of the non-profit Mighty Millie Foundation, reflected on having the freedom to serve the community and sick children.

"We give out popsicles to anywhere that childhood cancer is ongoing," he said, explaining how the organization pays tribute to his niece, Millie, who died of cancer at the age of three years old. "We never want any kid to ever have to go through treatment without something to look forward to."

Star Ranch Rescue, a not-for-profit animal rescue out of Rockmart, Georgia, brought ponies and rescue dogs to make even more kids smile.

"We go to nursing homes and schools. We've made hospital visits with them," Star Ranch Rescue Owner Edwin Countryman.

Local business owners were also counting their blessings on Independence Day, including vendors like Rick Pearson, who makes wooden tribute flags through his business called Victory Wave USA.

"I enjoy the people I meet, the people who come in here, whether they buy these flags or not. They're all great people," Pearson said.

The occasion hit home for military veterans like Richard Abrams, who served in the U.S. Air Force.

"You get that sense of, America's just an awesome country," he said. "Knowing that the sacrifices were made before me, those who fought for our freedoms and gave us this great country that we live in."

In spite of the everyday conflicts, there were countless faces of resilience and hope in the crowd.

"We can always find the freedom within our heart, within our families, within our culture, within our people, and coming together," said Tarshia Butler, who lives in Acworth.

The celebration also included live concerns, carnival games and a fireworks finale.