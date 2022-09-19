Chaka Zulu, manager of rapper Ludacris, is charged with murder in June restaurant shooting

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 30: Chaka Zulu onstage during "When They See Us" Atlanta screening at The Gathering Spot on May 30, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix) Paras Griffin

ATLANTA (CNN) -- Music executive Chaka Zulu -- the longtime manager of rapper Ludacris and co-founder of his record label -- was charged with murder this week for a June shooting at an Atlanta restaurant that left one person dead, authorities said.

Zulu, whose legal name is Ahmed Obafemi, was one of three men shot, according to the police report. His legal counsel claims Zulu nearly died that night and fired his weapon in self-defense.

Officers arrived at the scene around 11:35 p.m. on June 26 and found three men with gunshot wounds, according to the police report. They were all taken to a hospital, where one person -- identified as Artez Jamil Benton of Scottdale, Georgia -- died of his injuries, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Homicide investigators later identified Zulu as a suspect and obtained warrants charging him with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and simple battery, Atlanta Police announced Friday night.

Zulu turned himself in Tuesday, police said. Fulton County Jail records show that he was released the same day after posting $200,000 bond.

The police incident report does not list a possible motive for the shooting.