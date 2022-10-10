Indiana man charged with throwing, punching dog in Lincoln Park Indiana man charged with throwing, punching dog in Lincoln Park 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with animal cruelty, after he was caught on video throwing and punching a dog in broad daylight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood last week.

The incident happened on Sept. 22 shortly before 6 p.m.

Surveillance video from a building in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue shows a man parking a van along the curb, opening the rear hatch, and grabbing a dog by its collar before hurling it into the street.

The dog is seen walking away as the man appears to clean up the floor of the van using paper towel, a bath towel, and bottled water. After tossing several paper towels, a water bottle, and the bath towel onto the nearby sidewalk, the man walks off screen, and returns a short time later with the dog, before punching the animal several times, and putting it back in the van.

The man also can be seen craning his neck, shouting, and gesturing at someone in the building above the van before driving away.

CBS 2 is not showing the video because of the disturbing nature of the footage, and because the suspect is in custody.

Police said 28-year-old Jose Orlando Cartegna, of Hammond, Indiana, has been arrested in the incident, and charged with one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty.

Court information was not immediately available.